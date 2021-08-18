LEWISBURG — A rededication and ribbon-cutting for The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg, will be held Sept. 17 followed by a ReDiscover! event on Sept. 18.
The rededication is invite-only and of a smaller scale. ReDiscover! is a public event with kid-friendly activities, live music, free food and more. Both are being held outdoors as a precaution with respect to COVID-19.
ReDiscover! will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18. Parking is available on St. Mary’s Street and in the Spring Run office complex on Farley Circle.
S.T.R.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts or Math) activities will be offered outdoors by community partners to reflect the kinds of services, programs and resources the library provides.
Singer and guitarist Woody Wolfe will perform children’s music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adults can enjoy classic rock by Folk Justice Band from 1:30-4 p.m.
Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. End the day with a sweet treat from Becky’s Soft Serve.
A media sale will be held on the library’s porch. It features thousands of CDs, DVDs and audiobooks priced at $1 each. Proceeds from the sale benefit the library.
Visit www.unioncountylibraries.org/rediscover for more information.