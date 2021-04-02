LEWISBURG — The Public Library for Union County surpassed its $900,000 fundraising goal for its expansion and renovation project.
As of Wednesday, local residents and businesses contributed $909,735 to the library’s ReImagine, ReFresh, RePurpose capital campaign. The funds exceed the dollar-for-dollar match requirements needed for separate grants awarded to take on the $1.75 million project that will reshape Public Library for Union County.
“Every board and campaign cabinet member contributed,” Roberta Greene, Union County Library System administrator, said in a press release. “From there, we had several major donors take the lead — local businesses and individuals — making gifts from $5,000 to $100,000.”
The Public Library is located at 255 Reitz Blvd. in the Brookpark Farm development. Jackie Dziadosz, the Library System’s marketing coordinator, said the anticipated reopening is sometime in June, pushed back from May. The reopening is dependent on resetting library materials, receiving new furniture and receiving a new occupancy certificate, Dziadosz said.
The Lewisburg-area library remains closed to browsing but pick-up service is available. Learn more at www.unioncountylibraries.org.
The Public Library for Union County received a $750,000 competitive grant from the Keystone Recreation, Parks and Conservation Fund and another $100,000 from the Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation — roughly half the project cost. The campaign stood at $733,000 at the start of March, and the library pushed to meet its fundraising goal last month as deadlines approached.
Project organizers were conservative in designing the project, said Don Adams, board and campaign cabinet chair. Funds beyond the campaign goal will be used to supplement furniture and lighting that were removed from the project. Though the goal is met, financial gifts to the campaign are still encouraged, he said.
“We know how hard these times have been for people. This is a large sum. but we remained optimistic. I am truly overwhelmed by the generosity we have seen,” Adams said of that final push.
The building expansion adds 1,100 square feet to the south front of the building, creating a new children’s library and programming space. It features the children’s collections, family restroom, storage, service desk and seating areas.
With the new addition, the adult section flip-flops to the north end of the library. Adult materials like magazines and newspapers, large print books and digitized materials are relocated near the main entrance.
Library visitors will find new seating and tables throughout the library. Upgraded electrical outlets and counter space will facilitate work, technology use and collaboration within current social distancing guidelines. The check-out desk is reconfigured to maximize space and adapt to changing methods in customer service.
“The love of reading made it possible to be the first member of my family to go to college. Having a fine community library such as ours available will give many other young people in our town that chance,” Betty Steffensen, of Lewisburg, said.