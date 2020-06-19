Business owners and community leaders hope the designation of public outdoor dining areas and a temporary suspension of the open container ordinance will aid a social and shopping resurgence in downtown Lewisburg.
Union County already moved from yellow to green in the state’s reopening plan but restrictions are loosened, not eliminated, as the novel coronavirus and its related disease COVID-19 continue to spread. A consequence of mitigation measures enacted in mid-March battered restaurants and small shops, among others, that make up downtowns like Lewisburg’s.
“We’re still hurting as a business community. We’re still hurting and recovering. Being able to provide additional spaces and reasons to come down and visit each of our restaurants, visit our shops and enjoy how beautiful downtown Lewisburg is is really important,” said Ellen Ruby, executive director, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP).
Borough Council moved Tuesday to suspend enforcement of the ordinance exclusive to the downtown business district: Seventh to Front streets and Cherry to White Pine alleys, all of which surrounds the main thoroughfare, Market Street (Route 45). Hufnagle Park remains off-limits for open containers.
Council members also approved three newly designated outdoor dining areas. One block of Sixth Street, between Market Street and White Pine Alley, will be closed off, as will the parking stalls and sidewalks on the west sides of Sixth and Third streets, between Market Street and Cherry Alley.
Both measures expire Aug. 18 unless council acts to extend or prematurely end the initiatives. Suspension of open container enforcement began Wednesday. The public dining areas are expected to be set up either today or Monday at the earliest, according to Borough Manager William Lowthert.
LDP will provide tables and trash cans for public use, Ruby said, adding that individual restaurants may also set out tables specific for their customers.
Braden Klinger, owner of Bull Run Tap House on Market Street, said he’ll have four to five tables along his sidewalk on Sixth Street that will get full service.
“It’s pretty slow downtown still. There’s some foot traffic coming back but not a lot,” Klinger said. “I’m cautiously optimistic that it will create an atmosphere to bring people downtown and hang a little bit.”
Both Elizabeth’s: Am American Bistro and Siam Restaurant, two staples along Market Street, have begun projects to add private patio dining spaces to their own properties. Poy Premjai and her husband, Adrian Pinter, owners of Siam, said they supported council’s actions.
“I agree with the move. This will help bring more customers to town,” Premjai said.
“Outdoor seating seems like the appropriate compromise between pickup/curbside only and regular dine-in,” Pinter said.
COVID-19 cleared the calendar of the usual public events that draw visitors to shop and stroll along Market Street. Business owners and community organizers approached council in May with the approved proposal as a way to stimulate the economy. As neighboring counties also moved to green, Lewisburg has competition for visitors, some of whom may be apprehensive about spending time in public spaces because of the virus.
Council Member Debra Sulai acknowledged concerns about lifting the open container law. The provisions are temporary and can be rescinded at any time, she said.
“Personally, I hope these initiatives will bring back some of the fun of summertime in Central Pennsylvania in a safe and responsible way. Outdoor dining is one of my favorite things about summer, and being outdoors is one of the best ways to socialize in person in order to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission,” Sulai said. “Whatever we can do to encourage people to enjoy themselves in a low-risk manner — on top of the business reasons — I want to do.”
Amanda Geer and her husband, Adam, of Mifflinburg, had a snack Thursday from Sweet Frog outdoors on Market Street. Both were intrigued by the idea of added dining spaces and lifted restrictions on open containers.
“I think more people would be willing to come out if there was more outdoor seating,” Geer said.