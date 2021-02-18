Lewisburg Borough Council awaits word from the Commonwealth if it can use Community Development Block Grant funding to create an emergency notification system.
The system may incorporate publicly positioned sirens and a digital text notification system.
Council members voted Tuesday to reallocate $89,707 in grant funds from 2019 for the project. The board previously designated $86,128 from 2020 for the project, too.
William Lowthert, borough manager, said the council is expecting word from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development as to whether the tightly monitored funds can be used for this purpose.
“I suspect by the time we’re done it will likely be closer to about a $200,000 project. That’s also a rough guess,” Lowthert said.
Lowthert likened the proposed alert system to what’s already in place on campus at Bucknell University. The sirens, from two to four, could broadcast emergency tones and also brief messages. Aside from emergency messages, he said the text alerts could be used for targeted non-emergency information, such as informing residents of specific streets for parking restrictions or snow removal.
Chief Jamie Blount of William Cameron Engine Company said such systems proved crucial in portions of “tornado alley” in the central United States. Advanced warning is invaluable during emergencies and natural disasters, he said.
“Truthfully, they’re worth their weight in gold,” Blount said of emergency notifications. “I think it’s a very valuable project.”
Blount said tornados are becoming more frequent events in Pennsylvania. The state had 84 combined from 2017 through 2019, according to the National Weather Service. That’s compared to a combined 31 in the three years prior.
Warnings of flooding from the Susquehanna River and its tributaries, as well as flash flooding, could be carried by the emergency alert system, too, noted Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner.
“When we have an emergency and that siren blows, everybody is aware of what’s going on and can take appropriate action,” Wagner said. “We should have had this a while ago.”