LEWISBURG — Activity picked up at The Piers this year as nonprofits turn to the public space tucked away in Lewisburg’s downtown as a new venue for community events.
The Piers is a grassy span and gravel parking lot marked by 30-some railroad piers left behind after the tracks were removed. It’s immediately behind the 500 block of Market Street, accessible by vehicle off Cherry Alley from Fifth Street or by foot across the pedestrian bridge over Bull Run off Sixth Street.
The area was utilized during this year’s Celebration of the Arts and with nearby Hufnagle Park to undergo expansive improvements this year, will be the site of the Lewisburg Fall Festival in October.
The music series Live! from Lewisburg, which kicked off last week, will be held at the budding park.
“I’ve lived here since 1982 and I never saw this until this year. No one mentioned it and it’s so amazing. We’re creating this alley culture here,” Cynthia Peltier, director, CommUnity Zone, said of The Piers, the Modern Art Alley nearby in Cherry Alley, and downtown diners utilizing outdoor spaces for lunch and dinner.
Live! from Lewisburg is presented by CommUnity Zone, Campus Theatre, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership and the Lewisburg Arts Council.
On July 21, DRFlynt Live Looping with Devin Flynt performs at 7 p.m. followed by Simple Gifts Music with Linda Littleton and Karen Hirshon at 8 p.m. On Aug. 18, The Blues Creakers with Doug McMinn and JT Thompson perform at 7 p.m. followed by Hannah Bingman at 8 p.m.
The outdoor venue is as rustic as it sounds: grass and gravel. Attendees should be prepared to bring something comfortable to sit on and something to give some shade, if needed. In the event of rain, performances will be at Campus Theatre.
The railroad piers are targeted as a public art space. The lot itself is targeted eventually for a flood mitigation project with the creek channel excavated and altered, similar to what’s underway in nearby Hufnagle Park.
Lynne Ragusea, executive assistant, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, said $100,000 in grant funding is sought to develop the piers themselves through the invite-only Creative Communities Initiative from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
“We’re talking about art on the piers and perhaps performances that would be taking place back here. Any type of art that takes place back here,” Ragusea said. “Hopefully, we can have changing exhibits going on that people want to come down and see.”
Connie Timm, president, Lewisburg Arts Council, hopes to have an artist residency program for the piers. She envisions The Piers as a complement to Hufnagle Park on the opposite side of Market Street. She noted how the aforementioned organizations and others including borough government are working hand-in-hand to improve and utilize the space.
In April, council member David Heayn led a tree-planting there through the organization Pennsylvania Interfaith Power & Light.
Scotta Magnelli, executive director, Campus Theatre, said Hufnagle’s upgrades as part of the Bull Run Greenway project forced organizations like her own to find different venues. For example, Movies by Moonlight, the outdoor movie night beginning in July, relocated at least temporarily this year to Soldiers Memorial Park off Water Street along the Susquehanna River.
Having another space like The Piers as an option for community events is invaluable. It might prove invaluable, too, in the event of a 100-year flood, said Taylor Lightman, director, Lewisburg Neighborhoods.
“Beyond the arts potentiality, it represents a good place to really mitigate the risk of flooding. I think that’s a really important element of this,” Lightman said of The Piers. “It’d be a shame not to rehab it and make something cool of it.”