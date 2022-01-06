LEWISBURG — A 30-year-old Lewisburg resident faces additional felony charges in an ongoing case involving the physical abuse of a minor, according to court documents.
Spencer C. Hackenberg, of Lewisburg, faces felony charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children as well as two counts of misdemeanor simple assault.
The additional charges stem from a Nov. 18 incident in which Hackenberg allegedly struck a 9-year-old child with a bat, police said.
Officers said they were alerted by a teacher who said the child was struck by Hackenberg. Union County officials said when they spoke with the child they discovered faded bruising, according to police. The victim told the caseworker that the bruising was a result of "horsing around" and slamming into the couch.
When a Union County Children & Youth official visited Hackenberg's residence to question him about the child’s bruising, Hackenberg said something to the effect of, “see that bat over there, that is for unwanted guests,” according to court documents.
The caseworker told police she felt uncomfortable inside the home speaking with Hackenberg, police said. On Dec. 1, police received information the child was struck with a bat and photos showing the bruises from Union County Children and Youth Services.
A doctor who examined the photos Dec. 9 said the bruises were consistent with blunt force trauma such as being struck by a bat or other hard object, according to court documents.
The child was interviewed and said Hackenberg got angry, picked up a wooden bat and struck the child on the legs and buttocks, officials said.
The victim said he later went to his mother's house and showed the bruises to his mom's boyfriend and his grandmother, according to court documents.
The next day, the victim's mother took photos of his bruises, according to police. The victim alleged being "coached" by Hackenberg about what to tell people about the bruises.
Police interviewed Hackenberg, who denied striking the child. He said bruising on the child was the result of the alleged victim and another child roughhousing with each other, according to court documents.
Police said Hackenberg was already arrested and jailed on $100,000 cash bail for an incident in early December, which saw a juvenile struck with a closed fist and a knife held to the child’s throat, according to the criminal charges.
On Dec. 1, police arrested Hackenberg less than two hours after law enforcement was alerted by the child’s school to bruising on his face. The victim reportedly told school personnel, police, and a Union County Children and Youth caseworker he had been assaulted by Hackenberg, according to arrest papers.
Police took photos of the juvenile’s bruises and found a 4-1/2 inch folding knife along with a receipt for makeup at Hackenberg’s home that reportedly was used to conceal the bruising, court documents stated.
Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe arraigned Hackenberg in December then remanded him to county prison on $100,000 bail and $25,000 cash on the additional charges
Police charged Hackenberg with two felony counts of aggravated assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, along with misdemeanor counts of abuse of a care-dependent person, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.
Hackenberg will appear for a preliminary hearing in front of Rowe at a later date on the charges.