LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police arrested a Lewisburg man on accusations that he struck a child with a closed fist and held a knife to the child’s throat, according to arrest papers filed.
Patrolman Thomas Snyder arrested Spencer C. Hackenberg, 30, of Lewisburg, on Tuesday less than two hours after being alerted by the child’s school to bruising on the child’s face. The child reportedly told school personnel and, later, police and a Union County Children and Youth caseworker that they had been assaulted by Hackenberg, according to arrest papers.
Police took photos of the child’s bruises and also found a 4-1/2 inch folding knife and a receipt for makeup at Hackenberg’s home that was reportedly used to conceal the bruising, arrest papers state.
Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe arraigned Hackenberg on Tuesday afternoon and remanded him to county jail on $100,000 bail.
Snyder charged Hackenberg with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, all of which are felonies, along with misdemeanor counts of abuse of a care-dependent person, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9.
Hackenberg was sentenced in 2018 to serve five years probation after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of children and terroristic threats on the heels of another assault allegation. He was serving his sentence at the time of Tuesday’s arrest, according to the county adult probation department.