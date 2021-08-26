A Lewisburg man was killed in an early morning ATV crash in Union County on Wednesday.
According to state police in Milton, 33-year-old Shawn W. Loud was killed when the Polaris Sportsman 4-wheeler he was riding crashed along Black Run Road in Buffalo Township at 6:32 a.m.
Police report Loud was riding the 4-wheeler west on Black Run Road when he left the road on the north shoulder. The 4-wheeler struck a utility pole and Loud was thrown from the ATV.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union County Coroner.