LEWISBURG — An 81-year-old Lewisburg man was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer Wednesday on Route 15 in Kelly Township, Union County.
Saunders L. Edwards was driving a 2003 Dodge Caravan northbound on Route 15 at about 6:30 p.m. when he made a left turn onto Zeigler Road and was struck by a southbound 2023 Western Star tractor-trailer driven by Andrew P. Tiedemann, 60, of Ripton, Vt., state police at Milton said.
The rig was pulling a semi-trailer filled with several automobiles, police said.
Edwards' vehicle was struck on the front passenger fender and was pushed over the raised concrete diver onto the left northbound lane of Route 15.
Edwards was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where he died from his injuries, police said.
Tiedemann was not injured.
Police said both vehicles sustained disabling damage. William Cameron Engine Company, White Deer Township Volunteer Fire, Aurand's Towing and Bressler's Towing assisted at the scene.