LEWISBURG — A pedestrian struck in an accident near the entrance to Bucknell University on Monday remained in critical condition late this afternoon at Geisinger in Danville, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Audie Shiffer, 30, of Lewisburg, was struck at 5:16 a.m. by a 2017 Dodge Ram truck while crossing the West Branch Highway (Route 15) just south of Moore Avenue near the Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium. Shiffer has multiple fractures and was transported by Life Flight from Evangelical Community Hospital to Geisinger, according to Buffalo Valley Police Chief Paul Yost.
"It's an open investigation. We don't know for sure yet what happened," said Yost.
The driver, Ricardo Acosta, 30, of Manheim, was traveling northbound on Route 15. As he crested the hill, Acosta struck Shiffer as he was walking from west to east, said Yost.
"It's kind of a blind spot there," said Yost.
The speed limit is 45 mph traveling into Lewisburg and drops down to 40 mph just after the hill in the area where Shiffer was struck.
Other witnesses said Shiffer was in the middle of the road, Yost said.
Yost would not comment on speed nor whether charges were pending, noting that it was an open investigation.
William Cameron Engine Company and paramedics from Evangelical were among the first responders on the scene. Shiffer was transported via ambulance to Evangelical where he was then transported via Life Flight to Geisinger, Yost said.
The road was closed and two separate detours were in place until approximately 10 a.m