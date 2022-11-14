LEWISBURG — A second reading of the 2023 Lewisburg Borough budget is expected to pass tonight after council members will vote on the $3.8 million spending plan, which will include a 1 mill tax increase.
Council President Debra Sula said at a previous meeting the reason for the 1 mill tax increase is because more money is needed by the fire and police departments.
Council member David Heayn said since 2017, the borough has only raised taxes 1.36 mills.
The full budget can be found on the borough’s website at www.lewisburgborough.org.