Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 2 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of a coating to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and Schuylkill Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM Tuesday to 2 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The larger snow totals up to 1 inch will mostly occur in the higher terrain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&