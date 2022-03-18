The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy with Brighter Financial Futures provides all the students in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties grades K-12 in Pennsylvania a world-class, web-based stock simulation platform called the Personal Finance Lab.
While the Personal Finance Lab has an entire curriculum, courses and a Personal Budgeting Game, this competition comes within the 10-week Stock Market Challenge portion. The students each start with $100,000 and they invest those funds. The students with the highest portfolios win the program by county.
In the Snyder-Montour County game, two Selinsgrove teams continued to lead the high school division. Teacher Dan Frake's class moved into first this week with a portfolio worth $168,426.10, followed by Selinsgrove’s team coached by Mike Stebila ($131,619.10) and Midd-West’s team coached by Kathy Shellenberger ($109,652.20). In the middle school division, Kristin Beyer’s class at Danville leads with $130,207.60, followed Midd-West’s Missy Stuck ($97,331.21).
In the Northumberland County game, Shamokin’s team coached by David Kopitsky ($105,900.80) leads the way, followed by Milton’s team coached by Michael O’Connor ($101,720.90) and Line Mountain’s team coached by Karrie Bowman ($100,014.30). In the middle school division, Ian Snyder's class at Northumberland Christian ($138.239.10), with last week's leaders — Jeremy Betz’s class at Warrior Run ($123,591.90) — in second. They are followed by Lourdes Regional’s LeeAnn Smith ($111,756.90) and Shikellamy’s Jane Reichenbach ($100,038).
In the Union County game, Tris West’s middle school team has taken a huge lead with a portfolio worth $301,575.80. The group is followed by a Lewisburg High team coached by Michael Creeger ($229,524.70) and two Mifflinburg teams, coached by Tyler Maneval ($108,648.70) and Danielle Dressler ($103,614.60).
The game ends on April 22. The main sponsor is The Northumberland National Bank and the Union County sponsor is Mifflinburg Bank and Trust.