Through sponsorships of The Northumberland National Bank and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy with Brighter Financial Futures provides all the students in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties grades K-12 in Pennsylvania a world-class, web-based stock simulation platform called the Personal Finance Lab.
While the Personal Finance Lab has an entire curriculum, courses, and a Personal Budgeting Game, this competition comes within the 10-week Stock Market Challenge, portion. The students each start with $100,000 and they invest those funds. The students with the highest portfolio win the program by county.
The game ends on April 22. The main sponsor is The Northumberland National Bank and the Union County sponsor is Mifflinburg Bank and Trust.
Through two weeks of the game, the top student performer is Clark Nicholls of the Lewisburg Middle School, who is taught by Tris West.
In the Snyder-Montour County game, two Selinsgrove teams lead the high school division. Teacher Mike Stebila’s class is first at $113,620.22; followed by Selinsgrove’s team coached by Dan Franke ($112,913.92) and Midd-West’s team coached by Kathy Shellenberger ($112,334.67). In the middle school division, Kristin Beyer’s class at Danville leads with $101,360.68, followed by Jane Reichenbach at Shikellamy ($100,030.98) and Midd-West’s Missy Stuck ($98,318.83).
In the Northumberland County game, two Shamokin teams lead the high school division. Teacher Laura Suchanick’s class is first at $103,980.26; followed by Shamokin’s team coached by David Kopitsky ($102,826.34), Milton’s team coached by Michael O’Connor ($101,168.76) and Line Mountain’s team coached by Karrie Bowman ($100,004.94). In the middle school division, Jeremy Betz’s class at Warrior Run leads with $112,469.86, followed by Ian Snyder at Northumberland Christian ($107,130.35), Mount Carmel’s Aaron Domanski ($100,231.77), Lourdes Regional’s LeeAnn Smith ($100,154,88) and Shikellamy’s Jane Reichenbach ($100,030.98).
In the Union County game, West’s middle school team leads with $168,991.44. The group is followed by a Lewisburg High team coached by Michael Creeger ($147,272.17) and two Mifflinburg teams, coached by Tyler Maneval ($106,719.85) and Danielle Dressler ($105,146.34).