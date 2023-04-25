Candidates running in the upcoming Primary election for the Lewisburg and Mifflinburg school boards answered a series of questions ranging from district needs to inclusivity, diversity, and even book banning at a League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg area (LWVLA) Candidates night, held virtually via Zoom.
An estimated 45 registered people viewed the proceedings, according to Kandy Duncan, president of LWVLA.
Participating Lewisburg Board candidates were Ashley Anne Grant (cross filed on both Democrat and Republlcan ballots), Cory Heath (Democrat), Ross Muir (cross filed on Democrat and Republican ballots), and Justin Madaus (cross filed on Democrat and Republican ballots).
Participating Mifflinburg candidates were Francis Gillott (Republican), Autumn Faust (cross filed on Democrat and Republican ballots), and Dennis Kaiser (Republican).
Moderator Clare Sammels, a Bucknell professor began by asking about the top needs of their respective districts.
Mifflinburg candidates Faust and Kaiser agreed that funding is of number one importance.
"We need new sources of funding that can help us keep our teacher salaries competitive," Kaiser said.
Muir identified funding as a top need. "We need to work on sourcing funding."
There are a lot of needs in the district, Heath, who currently serves as vice president of the Lewisburg board, said, "but there is also finite resources, so it becomes a juggling of priorities.
Madaus and Grant also cited funding as a major issue. "You need to be creative with where you get funding," Grant said.
On the issue of inclusivity, candidates running in both Mifflinburg and Lewisburg had similar answers.
"We make every effort to support all our students," Heath said.
Madaus said that from his perspective, the Lewisburg District "makes every effort to level the playing field, and makes sure that even kids from lower income households have what they need."
Faust said "I think we should have a roundtable with people in the community. I want to hear all perspectives."
A question about how students with different religious backgrounds and gender issues are treated equally brought several different responses.
Kaiser said, "We need to make sure that religion is not brought into the school. Parents need to know that, 'look, we're all equal.'"
Gillott, also of Mifflinburg, said this issue is where "teachers need to get involved."
Lewisburg candidate Grant said it is important for all students to feel welcome. Muir added that the idea of inclusivity begins with the culture created in the district.
All of the candidates were opposed to book banning.
But Gillot, said, "there is a lot of garbage coming through, especially at the elementary school level. We need to back our librarians as they monitor books being brought into the district. We need to protect our students."
Heath, who is on the Lewisburg board said "in my eight years on the board we have not had any conversations about banning books. We keep our eyes focused on what is best for students."