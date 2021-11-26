LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg mom is turning to the Here. For Good. campaign for the second time after a wonderful experience last year.
Adrienne Friese, 30, is a single mom four children ages 10-5, and her spouse also has a nine-year-old.
She says her children got ‘amazing’ presents for Christmas from the program last year, “They love reading…they got all new books … they got a bike … they really went above and beyond with it.”
Friese says the program also does a great job relieving financial stress, as she only lives on her spouse’s income, along with some babysitting money, “Stressed about they’re only going to have one to two gifts under the tree, maybe one thing even … that’s stresses someone out to a point when they have five or more children, even two or more children … I can pay my bills still.”
As for what her children would love for Christmas this year, “What they really want is like the PS5 or the game for them or stuff like that … but then again, they like the kinetic stands, my twins love cards to play with, bikes to play with…that remote control stuff.”
The 2021 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.1 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.
