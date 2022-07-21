LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners offered their support for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) on behalf of the borough of Lewisburg for an outdoor event venue at Hufnagle Park.
The approved resolution authorized the submission of an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for CDBG funding allocated with CARES funding from 2020.
Borough Manager Bill Lowthert told commissioners those funds would be used to replace the gazebo in Hufnagle Park and will add a larger seating area with enough space for social distancing.
“If we do have another pandemic there will be enough space to social distance,” said Lowthert. “This would make it much bigger and better.”
Lowthert said local businesses have been pushing the borough to have a larger entertainment venue. In spring 2020, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development made funds available through DCED for counties and eligible municipalities using CARES funding.
“We appreciate your support,” Lowthert told commissioners at their regular meeting on Tuesday.
County Commissioner Stacy Richards said special funds for mitigating the pandemic in Pennsylvania remained and SEDA-COG submitted an application for more funds on behalf of the county.
As part of the grant process, the county needed to approve a resolution in support of Lewisburg’s project. Union County will submit the application to DCED on behalf of the borough by Aug. 1.
The new venue will have an outdoor platform for social gatherings and expansive seating.
“It would be in the same general location where the gazebo is,” according to Lowthert.
Lowthert said sidewalks will be undergoing replacements and upgrades to make sure the park is handicapped accessible, as well as flood restoration components for more holding capacity in case of flooding.
“We don’t know how long it will take them to review it if they even choose to fund it. We think it's a good project,” Lowthert said.
He said ultimately the decision is up to officials in Harrisburg, he said.
Mayor Kendy Alvarez said continued improvements along Bull Run help address flood mitigation for Lewisburg.
“We're lucky to be able to also consider how to incorporate outdoor recreation as we make these improvements in Hufnagle Park,” said Alvarez.