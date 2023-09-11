LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Borough Municipal Parking Lot No. 1 located south of Market Street between South Third Street and South Fourth Street (behind the Post Office Building) will be closed from late Wednesday afternoon through Friday for seal coating and line painting.
All vehicles will need to be removed from the parking lot by Thursday at 5 a.m. Any vehicles parked in this lot at that time will be ticketed and towed.
If the weather cooperates and sealing can be completed on Thursday, the borough expects the parking lot to reopen by 3 p.m. Friday.
If the weather does not cooperate, the “rain day” for sealing will be Friday with line painting to occur on Monday. In this scenario, the parking lot will not likely reopen until Sept. 19.
— Justin Strawser