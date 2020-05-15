LEWISBURG — Citing health concerns due to the coronavirus, Lewisburg Arts Council canceled the 2020 summer Music In the Park concert series.
The council said it did not make the decision lightly, but that it wanted to protect the health of audience members and performers.
"We appreciate your continued support during this time and urge you to follow the guidelines and protocols set forth by public health officials," the council said in a news release.
The council said links to online music performances will be available at lewisburgartscouncil.com and that news updates will be posted on its Facebook page.