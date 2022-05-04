LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough is the third best place to retire in the state, according to research by SmartAsset.
SmartAsset based this on regional factors that affect the quality of life for retirees, including tax burden, access to medical care and opportunities for recreation and social activity.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said the borough continues to be a great place to live as a multi-generational community.
“Whether you’re starting your career, growing a family, or settling into your retirement, Lewisburg has something to offer everyone,” Alvarez said.
Media Borough in Delaware County came in first. The second-best place to retire was Bridgeville, Allegheny County. The fourth was Morrisville in Bucks County.