LEWISBURG — A local woman with roots in Lewisburg is making a name for herself in the Nashville country music scene.
Devon Beck, 20, celebrated the release of her new single, “Homewrecker,” on Friday.
Her music has been featured on “The Ward Guenther Show” and country artist Jimmie Allen interviewed her, naming her an “artist to watch” on his Instagram New Artist Showcase.
Quickly building a loyal following, she garnered nearly 70,000 cumulative streams on Spotify, a captivating audience on TikTok and the attention of several artists, songwriters and insiders including collaborations with Sam Grow.
Beck said she grew up doing gigs at places like bars and wineries since she was 16. She did that until she was 18, then decided to give Nashville a shot.
“Then I figured why not, and see where it goes?” she said. “It was hard at first.”
In Nashville, it is all about who you know, she explained.
“It’s about making friends and making connections and being a person down here.”
As of recently, she was flying back-and-forth every week or other week from home to play in Nashville on weekdays and be in Pennsylvania on weekends.
After all of the travel, she said she is ready to give Nashville her all.
“I’m going to give it a 100 percent try. I’m so excited.”
She has signed up with a booking company and began picking up gigs, and even turning some down.
“I couldn’t pass that up,” she said of her decision to sign with Whiskey Jam Booking Company.
Her goal is to play acoustic gigs at venues along Broadway in downtown Nashville.
She writes her own music. As part of her process, she visions words and builds songs around that — ideas or phrases.
“That’s what’s been working for me,” she said.
Beck has written approximately 20 songs and has released seven.
“I don’t write as often as I’d like because I perform so much,” she admitted.
She explained that whatever she writes, she puts out immediately. Her hopes are to become more busy, write, and meet new people.
“And really give Nashville a real try.”
Beck grew up in Lewisburg, and in 2020, she graduated from Red Land High School, part of the West Shore School District in Cumberland in York counties.
“My parents believed in me being part of something,” said Beck. “If they didn’t push me I’d probably be in college going for a business degree.”
She said with her parents encouragement, she first got into doing open mic events. Most of her family went to school for sports-related activities and her family does not have a musical bone in their body, she said.
“I don’t know where this comes from. I’m lucky to have the support of my parents and especially my grandparents,” she said.
Nashville life is thrilling, she said, noting that the city is both fun and fast-paced.
“Everything goes on at night,” which typically start around 6 p.m. and run as late as 2 a.m.
She said you sleep all morning and do it all over again.
“It sounds a lot worse than what it really is,” she said.
And for those with Nashville dreams of their own, she said it’s worth taking the chance.
“It’s a big myth you can’t succeed,” she said. “It has a lot to do with the people you surround yourself with. It took me a while.”