LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Neighborhoods will host a training program on how residents can plant and grow trees on Saturday.
Tree Tenders is “a training program that empowers concerned participants to make dramatic strides toward restoring and caring for the tree canopy in their communities,” according to Taylor Lightman, director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods.
“The course is designed for lay people and experts alike,” Lightman said. Instruction is provided by Vinnie Cotrone, Penn State Extension.
Training consists of classroom and hands-on learning. Topics include: Tree Biology; Urban Stresses on Trees; Tree Pruning and Root Care; Tree Planting Techniques; and Why Trees Matter.
Three trees will be planted, with sponsoring from Shaffer’s Landscaping, at the St. Mary’s St. Park for the hands-on portion, according to Lightman.
Registration is available at a sliding scale cost and includes lunch thanks to financial support from the Degenstein Foundation. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Union County Government Center.
Participants can register on Eventbrite through the Lewisburg Neighborhoods Facebook page or by visiting www.lewisburgneighborhoods.org.