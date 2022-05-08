LEWISBURG — Heavy rain from the earlier in the weekend cleared out just in time for Valley residents to enjoy a walk or bicycle ride along the Susquehanna River.
Lewisburg Neighborhoods hosted their River Road Holiday on Sunday, blocking off a portion of River Road from Water Street to Winter Farm Lane.
That gave attendees of the event the opportunity to ride their bikes, walk their dogs, or take a relaxed stroll through the area without worrying about traffic.
Taylor Lightman, director of Lewisburg Neighborhood, said that they have hosted the event for many years, but this is the first time back since the COVID pandemic affected the event.
“It’s just so nice to be in a community that comes out and to see people here that I don’t recognize, maybe it’s their first event or maybe they haven’t been in Lewisburg in a while,” he said. “It’s great to see.”
Lightman said that it’s difficult to get the permits to block off the road for the day because it is a state route. His organization typically begins the application process in early fall. He said all of the hard work is worth it though to see people from all over the Valley come together.
Judith Peeler, a member of the Seven Mountains Audubon Chapter and a member of the board of directors for Lewisburg Neighborhoods, hosted binocular and spotting scope lessons with other members of the Seven Mountains Audubon Chapter. She’s helped work the event for the past few years.
She said they’ve seen over 20 people stop and ask about the organization.
Where the organization decided to set up their booth proved to be a lucky spot.
“We just had [a] precious little warbler who is migrating on his way to the pine and spruce forests of Canada,” Peeler said, motioning to a tree overhanging the booth.
“He decided to stay overnight in this first tree, so we have been watching. He’s probably still there.”
Nancy Huffman, a Valley native all her life that recently moved from Mazeppa to Lewisburg, brought her schnauzer, Captain, for a walk.
“It’s a beautiful day, and we go out for several walks every day,” she said, pointing to Captain.
Lewisburg Neighborhoods is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2006 through a partnership between the Borough of Lewisburg and Bucknell University.
It focuses on supporting revitalization efforts in the borough. Members host a number of events in the area, including town cleanups, tree plantings and other volunteer opportunities.
For more information, see their Facebook page, or follow them on Instagram and Twitter at: OnTheRiverLburg.