LEWISBURG — Cynthia Peltier, director of CommUnity Zone, said feedback is being sought from the Lewisburg community on a local climate action policy.
Lewisburg Neighborhoods, in partnership with PA's Department of Environmental Protection, and Bucknell University's Center for Sustainability and the Environment, has been exploring what a climate action plan would look like that works for Lewisburg. They created a quick survey to better understand perceptions in the community which can be found online at forms.gle/hXUNoHuBS6rJQoiLA