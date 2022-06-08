LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Neighborhoods is relaunching the public paddle program intended to bring greater access to recreation opportunities and connections to the Susquehanna River.
Lewisburg Neighborhoods Director Taylor Lightman said often it is not easy for residents to access the river.
“Even those who own boats find it a bit of a hassle to wrangle them down to the landing for just a short paddle,” Lightman said. “Or they may want to bring a friend along but do not have an additional boat for them.”
Mayor Kendy Alvarez said Lewisburg is a river town with many opportunities.
“Like many river towns throughout the Susquehanna River Valley, we have had a complicated relationship compounded by its confluences,” said Alvarez.
Alvarez hinted the Susquehanna River has a mind of its own.
She said the public paddle program by Lewisburg Neighborhoods follows the mission to improve the relationship between residents and the river by offering safe ways for them to engage.
“Look at the improvements through Bull Run Greenway Floodplain project in Kidsburg that offers opportunities to interact with Limestone Creek in a safe manner,” said Alvarez.
“While also allowing space for rising flood waters to not ravage our parks and neighborhoods adjoining it,” she said.
Alvarez said the borough plans to have similar features where river access is available in the future.
“Having the public paddle program educates our residents on how to safely interact with our river and enjoy what it gives us,” Alvarez said.
The public paddle program allows residents and visitors to borrow canoes and kayaks for short trips in the Susquehanna River at Lewisburg Landing.
To participate, people must take a safety course, sign a waiver, and pay $30 for the season, or volunteer 2 hours to Lewisburg Neighborhoods.
According to Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitor’s Bureau, outdoor recreation is something the area strongly promotes.
Miller said the Union County area has been recognized nationally for its outdoor splendors
”Not only does it encourage people to kayak safely but teaches them skill sets to navigate the river,” said Miller.
Miller said this is a great opportunity to showcase the Susquehanna River.
According to William Cameron Engine Company’s Public Information Officer Captain Harold Erdley there are a few steps boaters can take to keep themselves safe.
Erdley advocated for wearing life vests even if swimmers.
“Obviously, that’s a personal choice among people. But certainly a good idea. Sometimes people get overwhelmed,” Erdley said.
He said water levels are starting to drop and there should not be much current but said it is possible currents may be stronger.
“That’s the biggest thing,” said Erdley.
Erdley urged people to be very forthcoming in protecting themselves and not to overestimate their abilities.
He advised participants to let others know where they will be in case of an emergency.
“So at least there’s a system there,” Erdley added.
The program originally started in 2018, but struggled during the pandemic.
Lightman said Lewisburg Neighborhoods is pleased to offer this programming again to the general public.
“The Susquehanna River is our region’s greatest asset and allowing people to more freely connect to it and the nature that surrounds us will increase the quality of life for residents in our region,” Lightman added.
Lightman said they hope people take advantage of the program.
To take part in the program, participants must attend a safety briefing at Lewisburg Landing, South Front Street and St. George Street, according to Lewisburg Neighborhoods website. The next opportunity will be on June 10 at 6:45 p.m., according to the website.
Safety briefings can be arranged by appointment by calling 570-523-0114 or emailing elmestreet@windstream.net.
For more information, visit lewisburgneighborhoods,org.