Lewisburg olympian named Male Athlete of the Year

Christopher Branda made the choice to overcome the obstacles in front of him, never quit on himself, and always believe in himself.
These qualities are some of the reasons Branda, 28, of Lewisburg, was recently awarded the 2019 Special Olympics Pennsylvania Male Athlete of the Year.
Winning hundreds of Special Olympic medals is a big achievement; however, it is not the ultimate reason Jocelyn Schlegel, of Sunbury, nominated Branda for the award. “Christopher participates in bowling, golf, floor hockey, powerlifting, and softball,” said Schlegel, who serves as Public Relations Coordinator for the Northumberland Snyder Program. “But, I nominated him because of his attitude.”
While there are many stories to share of Branda’s positive impact on those around him, Schlegel recalls a very special one. “Last year, while randomly selecting athletes who would be representing Northumberland and Snyder Counties at the Villanova fall tournament, Branda’s name was chosen. Yet he was distraught because one of his teammates who ‘lives for powerlifting' was not selected. Branda gave his spot to his teammate and still came to the competition to cheer him on.”
Knowing him since they were young and attended Oaklyn Elementary School, Schlegel believes Branda is the most positive person she knows. “He has overcome some major obstacles,” said Schlegel. “He doesn’t let anything stop him--which is a great reminder for everyone to not let fear hold you back from achieving your dreams.”
Branda admits to being nervous when trying new adventures. “When I first started floor hockey, I was afraid I couldn’t do it because my Cerebral Palsy would keep me from running fast. But we found a position I could handle—defense.”
Kristen Lenig has known Branda for almost six years. “Christopher was one of the first athletes I was introduced to and becoming involved with his team led me to change my entire career path.”
Now the Field Director for Special Olympics Pennsylvania, Lenig admits she never would have realized she wanted to pursue this type of profession had she not met him.
“Christopher is kind, clever, and always happy,” said Lenig. “He has taught me to be proud of my accomplishments and always push myself to achieve greatness. His enthusiasm, ambition, and endurance are characteristics all people should emulate in their daily lives.”
Christopher credits his parents, Barb and Chris Branda, for his strong work ethic and values. “I want to thank them very much for always being there for me and teaching me to be the guy I am.”
For over 17 years, Special Olympics have been important to the Branda family. Christopher is a five-sport athlete, while his parents coach a variety of sports and are part of the Northumberland and Snyder management team. Chris is Manager/Training Coordinator while Barb is Treasurer/Co Data Base Coordinator.
Christopher is the grandson of Patricia Whitney and JoAnn Tracy, both of Lewisburg.