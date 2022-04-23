LEWISBURG — A local climate action program through the state Department of Environmental Protection, in conjunction with Bucknell and Lewisburg Neighborhoods, has formed a task force to reduce the borough’s carbon footprint.
Lewisburg Neighborhoods Director Taylor Lightman, said he was contacted by Bucknell University to take part in a Local Climate Action Program (LCAP).
Lightman said the goal is to create a “community-led, SMART climate action plan through adaptation and mitigation for Lewisburg Borough that respects human-rights and equitable development.”
He said climate change presents a “tremendous opportunity” for places like Lewisburg.
“I expect this to be a framework to guiding our collective actions for the next 30 years," Lightman said. “The borough works on a number of projects and this is one of them.”
Lightman said one of the benefits having nonprofits like Lewisburg Neighborhoods means the ability to tackle projects the borough would not have capacity to achieve otherwise.
“Our mission is to maintain a planning framework for the borough,” Lightman explained.
According to the DEP website, the Energy Programs Office offered the LCAP program from July 2019 through June 2020, as well as July 2020 through June 2021.
A total 41 local governments across Pennsylvania took part with a collective goal to reduce their own greenhouse gas emissions. 12 additional local governments are participating in LCAP, 2021-2022 including city of Shamokin, borough of Bellefonte, and Centre County.
“Having state and local governments lead by example on climate action in practices and assets is one of the 19 strategies recommended in the Pennsylvania Climate Action Plan,” according to DEP's website.
Four areas the task force looks to alter are: transportation, buildings, energy, waste, sequestration, flooding, and disaster risk.
Lightman said the task force had access to state computer programs to help figure out the borough’s carbon footprint.
He said the crux of the DEP program allows them to calculate current emissions.
It's an "extremely reliable emissions report on the borough,” Lightman said. “State of the art technology.”
Next steps
While task force meetings started in December 2021, they have concluded. The task force will now seek community feedback through a survey.
Results will then be handed to borough council by recommendations outlined by a Bucknell student as part of the program. Recommendations are expected sometime by fall.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez, a member of the task force, said as a river community, the borough has “a commitment to living with the waterways as symbiotically as possible.”
Alvarez said the borough wants to provide infrastructure for rising and lowering of waterways without imminent danger or damage to the community.
“This takes thoughtful planning and engineering along with community input and volunteering," Alvarez said. “We are lucky to have all of these components together looking at where we have fallen short in the past and working to ensure we are prepared for the future.”
It is too soon to tell if council will act upon LCAP recommendations to reduce the borough’s carbon footprint.
“I am sure that council will take the recommendations into consideration and move forward as it aligns with the needs of the borough and its constituents,” Alvarez said. “This year is the 50th Anniversary of Agnes and we do not wonder if the next flood will occur, but when and how prepared can we be.”
Other members of the task force include Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards; Union County’s Director of Planning and Economic Development Shawn McLaughlin; Lewisburg’s Community Development and Grants Manager Steve Beattie; former Lewisburg Neighborhood’s director Samantha Pearson; Shaunna Barnhart, Director of the Place Studies Program at Bucknell, and Maggie McConnell, Bucknell student intern started work in September 2021.
Process
“The process has been well-organized and supported. It seems to be a good program offered by DEP,” Pearson said.
Pearson said Ligthman worked with the Bucknell team to assemble a panel of people in the community with certain insight and experiences.
According to Pearson, previously there were discussions of trying to do this but got started on a more limited basis, with an assessment first of just borough operations.
“It's great to see the wider project underway,” Pearson said. “People in the community have at this point been talking for well over a decade about how to address our emissions and improve quality of life but largely in generalities.”
She said this process can start to pull many disparate elements together and give people a better sense of clear targets and projects to be implemented.
Transportation
Pearson said transportation is a significant part of the local carbon footprint.
“We have always known that, but not by how much. We could tell simply from the financial impact on people's lives in the area," she said. “Family budgets in rural places like ours are much more transportation-burdened.”
Transportation, at 58%, Lewisburg's largest emitter, according to Lightman
Lewisburg's commercial energy is at 16.5%; residential is at 13.1% and industrial energy is at 11.8% carbon emissions.
Housing costs take up less of a percentage of income in the area, according to Pearson, but transportation costs are out of proportion to income.
She said emissions data points suggests greater reliance on transportation modes such as Rabbittransit, StopHopper, and Designated Stop.
Rabbittransit recently expanded services in the area.
A surprising number of trips in small towns are under 3 miles, Pearson said.
Pearson noted those who still drive will “have less traffic and others stand to save money and reap both physical and mental health benefits.”
She said it is better for municipal budgets and entails less wear on infrastructure in order to get the same number of people where they need to go.
That sort of flexible infrastructure accomplishes more than one task, she said, such as reduced flood risk, better stormwater management, and increased tree-coverage. It also reduces emissions that help with increasingly erratic climate.
Pearson said it is always important to share information and ideas and ask people about what they think, what they would add, and how they would improve it.
“I think this LCAP process is a great next step in moving the borough forward and also in getting useful conversations going.”
Pearson said the process itself can build support in the community.
“It can be hard to talk about change, but what we're seeing right now is that when we don't do conscientious and thoughtful planning, we get change no one wants," she said. "People have this idea that in order to keep things the same, they should do nothing, when in fact doing nothing is a recipe for bad kinds of change. That just means things wear out, get used up, and fall apart.”
Pearson said most can agree it is better to plan for the future we want.