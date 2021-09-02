LEWISBURG — Police arrested a Lewisburg couple accused of allowing two young children to wander about one-half mile from their home unsupervised for up to one hour.
Nancy L. Schramm, 31, and David M. Leon, 26, each face two counts of endangering the welfare of children, which are misdemeanor charges.
Patrolman Gary Heckman, Buffalo Valley Regional Police, filed the charges. Schramm and Leon are each summoned for preliminary hearings Sept. 23 before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg.
According to arrest papers, two boys ages 6 and 3 were found by a concerned citizen wandering in an auto dealership lot in the 500 block of North Derr Drive (Route 11) on Aug. 3. They were about one-half mile from Schramm's and Leon’s apartment in the borough.
The citizen observed the children alone for several minutes and after growing worried, spoke with them and watched over them while attempting to locate their parents, arrest papers state. The citizen then reported the incident to police at 6:47 p.m. About 20 minutes passed from the time the children were first observed until police were contacted, police said.
Heckman was on scene interacting with the children who were unable to provide their parents’ full names, their own full names or their home address, arrest papers state. Schramm called 911 at 7:07 p.m. to ask if anyone reported “some kids wandering around” and was directed to meet Heckman.
Heckman said Schramm, the boys’ mother, and Leon, the youngest child’s father, both couldn’t provide proper explanation as to how the children wandered off and when they themselves learned they were missing. Leon was sent away and ordered to return with another of Schramm’s children who was left with a neighbor who Heckman said was unfit to watch over the child even briefly, arrest papers state.
In filing the charges, Heckman said the two children wandering Route 11 could have been struck by a vehicle or targeted for abduction. He estimates the children were alone at least 45 to 60 minutes.