LEWISBURG — Updates to Lewisburg’s park infrastructure are moving along smoothly, according to Borough Manager Bill Lowthert.
“Things are going well,” he said.
According to Lowthert, playground relocation to Wolfe Field is “proceeding nicely.”
Lowthert said equipment and safety surface has been installed in a portion of the playground, and the borough is awaiting new mounting brackets for several of the relocated pieces.
“We hope to have them in by early March. We should still be on schedule for an April/May opening,” Lowthert said. “The contractor for the Mixed Use Path/Nature Play/Floodplain Restoration Project in Hufnagle Park should be back on site this week or next for additional grading work, rock placement, and some initial Nature Play equipment installation.”
Their return is weather dependent, said Lowthert.