LEWISBURG — Property owners in Lewisburg will see a 1 mill tax increase after council members passed the final 2023 $3.8 million spending plan Tuesday night.
Council President Debra Sulai previously said the reason for the 1 mill tax increase is because more money is needed by the fire and police departments.
Council member David Heayn said since 2017, the borough has only raised taxes 1.36 mills.
The full budget can be found on the borough’s website at www.lewisburgborough.org.
Council members also voted to accept a $2.685 million grant for Hufnagle Park to be used toward a new outdoor social gathering space that was given to Union County by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Wolf announced nearly $45 million in new Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding to support community improvements that will help enhance the quality of life for residents, according to a press release.
Union County commissioners received the $2.685 million in funding to be used at Hufnagle Park’s outdoor gathering space, according to a press release by Wolf.
“This funding will allow communities to make a variety of infrastructure updates,” Wolf said. “Whether it be water and sewage systems, parks, or social services, these dollars are going to help make communities better places to live, work, and play.”
Funds will be used to remove the current gazebo to adequately construct seating to allow for social distancing, according to officials.
The new outdoor social gathering venue will consist of an elevated stage with roof covering, lighting, sound, and electrical hookups to allow for musical, theater, and other events to occur at the park, officials said. The new seating area will more than double the current available seating. A new accessible walkway will be created from the event venue to the recently constructed washing/sanitizing restroom from Market Street.
Council members voted Tuesday to accept the funds and start the bidding process for the project as soon as possible.