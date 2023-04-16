Join the Peace Corps and see the world! Or at least one small part of it, and get to know it very, very well.
Sam Izzo, of Lewisburg, is just beginning a two-year assignment teaching English to both students and their teachers at a school in Cuenca, a city of 330,000 in the mountains of Ecuador.
His adventure began in January in Quito, where he started his 10 weeks of training, with Spanish and culture classes, plus student teaching at a local school. His Spanish language skills were at a high level already, but he found that some accents can be challenging. “It’s the same language, but the Spanish of Ecuador is influenced by Quecha, a native language.”
While in training, he lived with a host family, Luis, Patricia, and their son Josue. “They treated me like their own son,” he said. “I learned a lot about life with them. I feel as if I made a lifelong friendship with my host family.”
Now he is in Cuenca, getting to know a new host family. He will stay there for at least four months and then may go out on his own if he wishes. Ariano, the father, is a retired carpenter, and Judith, the mother, a retired Spanish teacher. They have three children, two of whom live at home.
“My new host family loves to show me around,” he said. “They have taken me to their cottage and invited me to a Good Friday lunch. They have numerous plans to introduce me to the culture of Cuenca.”
At his school, Francisca Davilla Colegio, there are four English teachers. The 1,500 students range from ages 8 to 17. Izzo will be on a rotation cycle to assist two teachers per week. He will help with lesson planning and English exercises and will lead a few after-school English clubs as well.
Izzo is happy with his assigned country. “I wanted to teach English as a foreign language (TEFL) in Latin America,” he said, “but it was only after I applied that I found out the country would be Ecuador.” Before joining the Peace Corps, he had already traveled to eight countries in Central and South America. “As a country,” he said, “Ecuador has exceeded my expectations.”
When asked what has surprised him the most about Ecuador, he replied, “I was shocked to find they love to eat guinea pig (cuy)! I have yet to try it, but it seems interesting.” He finds the Ecuadorian people to be among “the most hospitable people I’ve met.”
“I was beyond blessed to have stayed with such an amazing host family in Quito,” he said. “I love how family is the number one priority here in Ecuador. People look out for one another. Families live close by each other. It’s normal for cousins to be next door neighbors and best friends.”
Going into the Peace Corps was a natural for Sam Izzo. A 2016 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School and 2019 graduate of Liberty University, he majored in International Relations and minored in Spanish and history. The application process is selective, and it took two years to go from applying to actually traveling to his assignment in Ecuador. He will be there until April 2025.
Jeff Byerly, retired owner of Byerly Bros. Meats in Lewisburg, said he is “not surprised Sam is in the Peace Corps.” Izzo worked for him in retail and meat processing while in Lewisburg. “Sam’s been working on languages and interested in international affairs and travel for a long time,” he said.
When asked if he sees the Peace Corps as a steppingstone to an eventual career, Izzo replied, “Absolutely! I seek to have a career in foreign relations. I’m hoping with my experience in Ecuador that I can work in Latin America and eventually other regions with the government or other organizations. The dream is to live abroad and learn other languages.”
He finds Cuenca to be an excellent location to spend the next two years. At present, he is one of four volunteers in Cuenca and one of 40 in Ecuador. “Cuenca is the perfect size,” he said, “not too small and not too big. There are plenty of things to do.” It is also a UNESCO Heritage Site for its beautiful old town, and it was the second city of the Inca Empire.
Will his being there make a difference? “It’s too early to say,” he admits, but he believes in the Peace Corps mission to build relationships with the community. This has already started for him with his host families. “I feel as if I made a difference in the lives of the family I met in Quito, as they did for me. I’m optimistic these years will change myself and those I work with.”
Looking at the bigger picture, he added, “The Peace Corps believes that by engaging in the culture and finding the needs of the community, it is a way for Ecuadorians to learn about the USA while we learn about their culture. In the end, both cultures benefit.”
The Peace Corps experience changes people, and the world looks different once volunteers have served. “Living abroad and traveling abroad are two different things,” said Izzo. “Here I need the guidance and the support of my host families, so I’m forced to speak in Spanish. At times, that can be awkward, especially with literal translations. I see myself growing in my Spanish knowledge and my understanding of how to reach people where they are at.”