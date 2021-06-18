LEWISBURG — In addressing the 156th graduating class of Lewisburg Area High School on Thursday night, Principal Paula Reber encouraged the 151 graduates to build off what they have learned about themselves over the past year.
Before introducing the student speakers, the graduates and their families at Bucknell University’s Sojka Pavilion, she made a few remarks about the importance of embracing the tough year.
“Instead of describing this as a lost year, it is actually about what you all have found in yourselves this past year,” Reber said. “It’s been a year that you have shown us that you will not let circumstances outside of your control dictate your possibilities or your futures.”
James Koconis, Valedictorian and class president of the Class of 2021, reminded his classmates about how far they’ve come since their days at Kelly Elementary.
“I cannot believe that we are finally graduating. The old days of midnight maze at Kelly and watching Wishbone every Friday at Linntown seems like so long ago,” he said.
Koconis went on to speak about the struggles of the pandemic, which forced the seniors to push back the start of the final year of high school. Lewisburg became the final Valley school to graduate on Thursday night, nearly a month after Lourdes Regional’s commencement.
“Most recently we have faced the pandemic, which has drastically altered our final years of high school,” Koconis said. “Making it seem as if we were always taking it one step forward and three steps back, but here we are graduating.”
Bringing his valedictorian and class president speech to a close, Koconis shared his three philosophies for contributing to the world and leading their lives with purpose. His advice to his peers was to put yourself out there, do your best and help others.
After the student speeches by Tyler Nevil, SUN Area Technical Institute speaker, Koconis and Chenchen Gu, Salutatorian, Cathy Moser, assistant superintendent, presented the Class of 2021. Jordan Fetzer, president of the Lewisburg Area School District Board of Directors, gave out the diplomas.