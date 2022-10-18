LEWISBURG — Borough residents will see a 1 mill tax increase after the first reading of the $3.8 million spending plan was approved Tuesday night.
Borough Manager William Lowthert said he wanted to thank council members for their dedication to coming to budget meetings to work on the spending plan.
Council President Debra Sula said the reason for the 1 mill tax increase is because more money is needed by the fire and police departments.
Council Member David Heayn told the media after the vote he didn't want to see a "negative headline" because, since 2017, the borough has only raised taxes 1.36 mills.
The full budget will now be advertised to the public and can be found on the borough's website at www.lewisburgborough.org.
After the vote was taken, Mayor Kendy Alvarez told the board she was happy to inform them of all the happenings going on in Lewisburg.
Alvarez said the borough's fall festival was a success and thousands of people visited Hufnagle Park.
"We are being seen in many places," she said.
Council also heard from Milton state trooper Andy Jacobs, who also serves as the state police spokesperson.
Jacobs said she wanted council members to know the state police are available for community events and she wanted to let them know troopers want to improve their relationships within communities across the Valley.
Council also approved the usage of an image of a Lewisburg lightpost design to be used on hoodies for a Bucknell University project. The university plans to sell the hoodies and raise money for Summit Early Learning.