LEWISBURG — Lewisburg was awarded $300,000 from the state to continue to develop the borough's park infrastructure, according to a release.
Lewisburg was granted the funds for the rehabilitation and further development of Kidsburg Park.
The money will be used for several projects, such as restoring 200 feet of Limestone Run and constructing a pedestrian walkway from Hufnagle Park to St. George Street. The funds will also go toward installing play equipment with required safety surfacing.
Work will include Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant access, a project sign and other related site improvements.
Writing for the grant began in February, according to Steve Beattie, Community Development and Grants manager for Lewisburg
“This is a continuation of the Bull Run Greenway project,” said Beattie. “It finishes all the things we wanted to do south of St. Louis Street and so this won’t be a big fancy project.”
Beattie said most residents will not even notice construction is occurring.
Bucknell University will be donating right-of-way space as well for the project.
“Bucknell University was very supportive of this project. We are appreciative of their cooperation. This really provides a direct tie-in to the campus pedestrian system,” Beattie said.
According to Borough Manager Bill Lowthert, when that money is coming is in the hands of Harrisburg and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
“I suspect by the end of the year the contracts will be in place,” Lowthert said.
Lowthert said there are three components to the second phase of the ongoing park improvements.
Plans call for the extension of the mixed use path where it ends on South Sixth Street and run it down to St. George Street by Bucknell University.
“So pretty much what it’s gonna do is give a nice mixed use path,” said Lowthert.
The second component will be to extend floodplain restoration where it currently ends to the railroad bridge over on Limestone Run and the re-establishment of a natural flood plain.
The third element is installing a handicapped parking space and an adult swing at the southern end of the project area just south of the creek.
“These are the three main components to the construction project,” said Lowthert.
Lowthert said the goal is to obtain the necessary designs and permits in 2023 and to then possibly begin construction.
“We’ll have to see how quickly the process works,” Lowthert added.
He said construction could start as late as 2023 or early 2024.
Mayor Kendy Alvarez said although the borough had its grand opening for Kidsburg Park, plans for the area are not yet completed.
“This grant allows us to finish a pivotal portion of the project that will add features for accessibility along with extending the creek restoration,” said Alvarez.
Lowthert shared credit with State Sen. Gene Yaw, who gave a letter of support on behalf of the borough to DCNR.
“He (Yaw) has been a big supporter of projects in Lewisburg over the years,” Lowthert said.