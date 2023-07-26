LEWISBURG — The borough of Lewisburg rejected a bid from Dave Gutelius Excavating Inc. for the St. George Street Stormwater and South Fourth Street Handicap Ramp projects.
At Monday night's special meeting, council members approved the rejection after the sole bid from Gutelius came in higher than expected at $4328,330. They were the sole bidder.
The project will be rebid later this year and include the street paving component. Construction is expected in 2024, according to council members.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER