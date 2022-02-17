LEWISBURG — Around 20 people attended the second organizing meeting held by WVIA for Lewisburg’s “Our Town” feature at Community Partnership.
The meeting was to figure out what stories people wanted to tell about Lewisburg. Resident Kathy Morris said schools would be a good idea. Another resident mentioned Bucknell University and the local hospitals.
“I don’t think it should be missed the university grew from this community,” said resident Diane Meixel.
Another resident noted the Lewisburg area has stable employment because of the hospital and university.
“We need a good panorama of what people can expect if they move here,” said “Our Towns” producer Lisa Mazzarella.
One resident mentioned Playworld, headquartered locally, and how it is world-renown.
Another said Lewisburg has good high-speed internet compared to other small towns.
One resident said their initial draw to Lewisburg was “work opportunity.”
Mazzarella said people could choose the same topic.
“This way we can beef it up. Makes it more important,” Mazzarella said.
She said no matter the stories people choose, they will find something out they did not know before.
Another resident said Al Capone, Jimmy Hoffa, and Alger Hiss have passed through Lewisburg while serving time in jail.
Mazzarella said stories can get really deep but she needs pictures, details, stories.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said Andrew Miller from Union County Visitors Bureau will speak about tourism.
Alvarez said people should speak about things in the present and about the future.
“We have a very vibrant community. We are a community that really promotes diversity,” Alvarez said, noting Lewisburg is LGBTQ friendly.
“We’ve got child care centers and retirement homes and everything in between,” said Alvarez. “Nobody exists in one particular aspect.”
Mazzarella said she wanted to hear Alvarez’s hopes for the future of Lewisburg.
Mazzarella said community members have came up with good ideas and that she hopes people who did not come would still get involved.
“This is an opportunity to tell your stories” Mazzarella said. She said people have a month to prepare.
“If a nine-year-old and and 90-year-old got involved, so can you,” Mazzarella said.
Mazzarella said people have already been sending in things for the film piece. “Do what you need to do to get your stories in. Make sure your content is rich,” she advised.
“You’re going to be telling the story of your town,” said Mazzarella. "I want the passion to come out.”
She said in previous series she has had people become emotional over stories involving featured towns. She mentioned during a previous project an older woman became emotional telling a story about an object that once belonged to her great-grandfather.
Mazzarella said shooting will happen on two Saturdays in March between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the scheduled days. She said people will have ten minutes on camera.
Former Lewisburg mayor Judy Wagner said she thought the meeting went very well.
“The fact we are as sustainable as we are speaks to the leadership. It's going to be fun. I think there area lot of interesting things people can find out about Lewisburg,” said Wagner.
Wagner mentioned a resident leaving money to construct the local ice skating rink.
Patti Urosevich said she has been working with organizers. “I’ve been working on this since summer. I think everything will be wonderful. A lot of enthusiasm, that's for sure.”
“We are a community of storytellers. Some are of histories long-forgotten. Some are the present. And others are hopes of what is to come,” Alvarez said.
“There’s going to be a lot of community participants. When we reach out to our networks there’s never a shortage of people,” said Alvarez. She said the interesting part is what stories people are going to tell.
Alvarez said she is “taking a back seat. This is not about me. It is about the interesting community members that make up Lewisburg. And showcasing why we collectively choose to live, work and play in Lewisburg.”
Ellen Ruby, executive director of Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, said with any project someone needs to pull pieces together. “I think we have so much great footage, pictures, video. We’re really excited to get involved.”
Ruby said if people wanted to speak about something specific, they should contact LDP by calling (570) 523-1743.
Cynthia Peltier, director of CommUnity Zone, said they are collecting “B-Roll” footage and photos. She said people who did not come to the meeting but want to participate should call (570) 713-7479 or email community.zone.lewisburg@gmail.com.
“We want to tell the story of how synergistic and engaged this community is,” Peltier said. She said she wants to give people reasons to come to Lewisburg.
Mazzarella said she and her team drove 80 miles from Pittston and enjoyed their experience in town.
“I really enjoyed the fact people delved into the past and were willing to talk about the future,” Mazzarella said.