Organizers postponed Lewisburg's Walk It! Bike It! River Road holiday again due to expected poor weather.
The original event was scheduled for Mother's Day, May 22. When that date got rained out, they set it for Father's Day, June 16.
The new date is June 22.
Organizers put a positive spin on the postponement: "The good news is you have even more time to buy raffle tickets. See you Saturday, June 22, between 1 and 5pm!"
During the holiday, a portion of River Road will be closed to motor vehicles.
The stretch of road from North Water Street to Winter Farm Lane — by the main entrance to RiverWoods — will be closed to allow individuals, families and groups to enjoy the surrounding scenery on foot, bicycles or non-motorized scooters.
For more information, visit LewisburgNeighborhoods.org/river-road-holiday.