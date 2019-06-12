LEWISBURG — The River Road Holiday returns Fathers’ Day, June 16.
The road along the Susquehanna River will close temporarily to motorized vehicles from 1 to 5 p.m. from North Water Street to Winter Farm Lane. It opens only for pedestrians, cyclists, wheelchair riders and non-motorized vehicles of all kinds.
The event is meant to open the road and riverside to take in the river and its natural beauty from a different vantage point, according to a press release from the sponsor organization, Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg.
Visitors can access the nearby Wolfe Field and AYSO soccer complex to create a near two-mile walking and biking loop. The downtown is just a short distance further.
Visitors traveling from the north can park in the medical office lot off Forestwood Drive opposite the RiverWoods main entrance. Those arriving from the south can find on-street parking in the borough. Restrooms are available at Wolfe Field.
This event was rescheduled from Mother’s Day. The final rain date is June 22.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO