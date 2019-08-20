LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum and Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way are partnering on a new initiative to foster a facilitated safe space for parents and caregivers of children 0-4 years old to discuss parenting challenges and learn new techniques to add to their parenting toolkit.
LCM’s Parents’ Group: Connect, Share, Learn will be offered at the Museum on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Sept. 16 and will continue for 8 weeks. Sessions on Mondays will be held at 8 p.m., no childcare provided, and on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. with childcare for confident walkers. Registration to participate is available at https://www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/classes-and-workshops
Sessions will include presentations by guest speakers and instructors, who will facilitate and model useful techniques, as well as create opportunities for caregivers to practice new skills, set goals, and reflect on successes.