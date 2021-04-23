LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School Board on Thursday voted to adopt a proposed $36.9 million budget for the 2021-22 school year. A second and final vote is expected in June.
The budget includes a 0.52-mill tax increase, which would raise the total millage rate to 18.23 mills — $18.23 taxed on each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $100,000 would be taxed $1,823 should the budget proposal be adopted as is.
The proposed tax increase dropped 15 percent from the previously planned increase of 0.61 mills.