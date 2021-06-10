The Lewisburg Area School Board adopted a $36.9 million operating budget for the 2021-22 school year Thursday, balanced in part with a previously announced property tax increase of nearly 3 percent.
School board directors unanimously approved the budget and related tax levy by a 9-0 vote.
Spending and revenue is balanced at $36,975,698, an increase of $883,936 above the 2020-21 budget.
The budget includes a 0.52-mill property tax increase, raising the rate to 18.23 mills — $18.23 taxed on each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $100,000 would be taxed $1,823.
The district anticipates collecting $18,092,812 in property taxes
The tax increase is 15 percent less than a previously planned increase of 0.61 mills.
Lewisburg Area opened its budget process in November with a $1.4 million deficit. In March, the board agreed to eliminate a budget transfer of $350,000 to capital reserve and the targeted reduction of cyber charter school payments by $310,000. An additional $714,013 in projected tax revenue made up the bulk of the remaining deficit.
In the tax levy approved Thursday, directors maintained a 1.5 percent earned income tax and 0.5 percent tax on real estate transfers.