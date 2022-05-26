LEWISBURG — Paula Reber, Lewisburg High School principal, told the school board it has been a fabulous end of the year during their meeting Thursday night. Reber said she was glad students had as normal an academic experience as possible.
“It was nice to see something (graduation) normal. Feel something normal,” said board member Tera Unzicker-Fassero.
“Graduation was spectacular,” said Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Baugh. “There’s so much work our staff does.”
Baugh announced on May 19 she is leaving Lewisburg as superintendent.
Board member Kristin Kraus said she enjoyed being at graduation. She said it was her first one as a board member.
Director of Administrative Services John Fairchild gave a presentation on the annual food service report.
Fairchild said the district is still short-staffed in school kitchens with hopes to have that change by fall.
Cafeteria revenue has increased, he said. Fairchild noted the district’s food service fund must be self-sustaining.
Fairchild said Congress is not extending funding for free meals and if students still require, to go on the district website to apply. He noted inflation is driving up the cost of supplies. He said notices will go out on lunch cost increases and how to apply for free lunches.
“School lunch is the best value,” said Fairchild.
In other business: the district recognized retired employees not able to receive recognition because of the pandemic.
“We wanna reach back and honor those who retired in the 2020 school year,” said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Cathy Moser.
“I’m so grateful we get to honor those who retired in 2020,” said Reber.
“I am where I am right now because of you,” said board member Jordan Fetzer.
“You have not just been part of this community, you have crafted and curated this community,” said board President Dr. Virginia Zimmerman.
The board approved textbooks for the 2022-2023 school year.
Board member Dr. Erin Jablonski was elected as treasurer.
The board tabled a motion to approve Moser as interim superintendent pending further legal actions.