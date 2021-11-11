Directors of the Lewisburg Area School Board paid respects and said goodbye Thursday to three outgoing board members including the longest tenured director, Mary Brouse.
Brouse served 28 years on the board, having won election seven consecutive times. She fell just short this year, finishing with the fifth-most votes in a race for four positions on the board. Thursday was her last meeting before the board reorganizes next month.
“I can honestly say that I’ve not received any hateful emails or any hateful phone calls. I’ve tried to listen to people but you’re only one board member. You’ve got to have a team,” Brouse said before tearing up.
“I regretfully am saying goodbye,” Brouse said. “It’s a great place to raise kids and educate them, and I thank you very much from the bottom of my heart.”
Directors Lisa Clark and John Rowe, who was absent Thursday, also lost reelection. Kristin Kraus, Heather Haynos and Jaime Lyons are incoming directors, and incumbent Mary Ann Sigler Stanton won reelection.
The remaining directors thanked all three colleagues ending their tenures on the board. Clark expressed disappointment over not receiving another term and was respectfully critical of what she described as partisan bickering during the election. She said she reflected on her time and stood by the decisions she made as a director.
“Work together to build up our schools and not tear each other down,” Clark said in encouraging the incoming board.
It was Brouse who received the most attention because of the reputation and respect she built over the past three decades. Brouse was especially noted for her commitment to SUN Area Vocational Technical Institute, and she challenged the incoming board to not lose track of that school and its students.
“You took me under your wing, literally from go,” Stanton said. “We have always been able to find common ground and I am grateful for you in every single way.”
Tera Unzicker-Fassero wished Rowe and Clark well. She cried when beginning to address Brouse.
“I promise to make sure SUN Tech is remembered,” she said.
Kathy Swope, who served on the board with Brouse for 20 years, presented her with a plaque from the Pennsylvania School Board Association honoring Brouse for her commitment to the district. Swope, who retired from the board in 2019, used pop culture photos to show how much life changed since Brouse began serving in 1993.
And, Swope referred to the four superintendents and 40-plus school directors who’ve come and gone in that span, as well as construction projects, fiscal crises and now the pandemic. Swope called Brouse a uniting force on the board.
“Her dedication to the students of Lewisburg and SUN Tech is well-known to all who know her. She truly keeps students front and center in her decisions,” Swope said.