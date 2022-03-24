LEWISBURG — School board members learned a student's economic background can tie into test results, according to Superintendent Jennifer Baugh, who spoke during Thursday's meeting.
Board members Jordan Fetzer and Cory Heath were absent.
At the beginning of the meeting Baugh took time to recognize the district’s student athletes.
High school Principal Paula Reber told the board 48 students were inducted into the National Honor Society. The 48 students consisted of five seniors and the rest were juniors.
Baugh gave a presentation on Pennsylvania State Standard Assessment (PSSA) testing results and said the administration is looking for trends.
She said many students took testing in different situations and times because of the pandemic.
Baugh said the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) warns not to compare recent student testing from past years' results. Baugh said student scores in science dropped.
She noted 118 students either did not take or finish the test. She said younger students performed better than older students.
”It’s very difficult to get a sense how students are doing,” said Baugh.
Baugh said they will have to examine results as time progresses. She said PDE anticipated a “ripple effect” for three years with data.
The board also voted to approve health insurance rates for the 2022-2023 year. It was noted the rates went up three percent.