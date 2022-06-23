LEWISBURG — Lewisburg’s board school board met briefly on Thursday in what was Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Baugh’s last meeting.
The board acknowledged student athletes from boys track and field.
“You can never say enough about their performance and their mental performance,” said Baugh.
The board also discussed ongoing budget transfers and authorized payments for ongoing repairs to the baseball field.
“It’s been a long process. We really want to honor the Kramm Family and Green Dragon foundation,” Baugh stated about field updates.
Baugh said she is happy the board moved forward with the project. She said it seems like work can start begin relatively soon.
Baugh made a presentation on class scheduling changes which have had some parents concerned.
“There has been some confusion along the way,” according to Board President Dr. Virginia Zimmerman.
The board also discussed changes to insurance for district employees. The district works with CM Regent Insurance.
“We had good bids from different companies,” Baugh said. “We were pleased with rates we were offered.”
Zimmerman said despite the summer schedule this was a normal business meeting.
She addressed the incoming of Interim Superintendent Cathy Moser.
“We expect business as usual,” Zimmerman said.
Baugh’s last day is June 30.
“We certainly had an active personal agenda for various reasons,” said Baugh. “This meeting we had a lot of action and will more in July so were ready to start the year.”
Baugh hinted her impending departure from her role is bittersweet.
“It’s definitely difficult. I’m going to miss the people I work with. I’ll miss the board,” Baugh said.
She said she will miss the friendships. Baugh praised her incoming successor.
“I’m forever thankful to Cathy Moser,” Baugh added. “It’s always hard to leave. I’m looking forward to the adventure.”
“It’s unfortunate she wasn’t able to spend much time with our district,” according to Board Member Jordan Fetzer. “It was not an easy task for any superintendent. She served our district well.”
Fetzer said Baugh’s keeping school open took much work.
“Most of her attention was delayed toward COVID. I wish her well. It’s sad to see her go,” Fetzer added.
Moser previously was interim superintendent.
“We have the utmost confidence of Cathy and her decisions going forward. She has served us well as interim superintendent. She helped onboard Dr. Baugh,” said Fetzer. “Cathy will help get us there.”
Fetzer said the board is having many discussion about a permanent superintendent.
“We want to hear what Cathy’s direction is,” Fetzer said about the process.
Fetzer said Moser does not have Ph.D. which is required by Lewisburg school district guidelines but is not applicable statewide.
“According to board policy in Lewisburg, our board requires a Ph.D. candidate to apply for superintendent,” Fetzer said. “The board would have to waive the policy to bring Cathy in as superintendent.”
Fetzer said he believes in Moser’s capacity to lead.
“We are in discussion what is best for the district,” said Fetzer. “Still no updates on superintendent replacement timeline.”
He reiterated with Moser in charge and the board is not rushing the process.
“I don’t know what that’s going to look like as far as what we want to do. We are in a good position with Cathy,” Fetzer added. “COVID has been challenging for many school districts.”
Fetzer said many different superintendents are changing.
“We have never seen this amount of superintendents being open at one time,” Fetzer said.