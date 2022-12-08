LEWIBURG — The Lewisburg Area School District Board named Erin Jablonski as the new board president at Monday night's re-organization meeting. At the same time, Cory Heath, who was already vice president of the board, remains as vice president.
During the consent agenda portion of the meeting, the board approved a donation by the Lewisburg Green Dragon Foundation of $37,549. The group noted that $34,000 of that donation was targeted specifically toward the high school's greenhouse project. Some of the donation also went to the Lifting Up Lewisburg Fund.
LASD has also entered an agreement with Bloomsburg University, where students can take college-level courses.