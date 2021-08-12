LEWISBURG — Directors of the Lewisburg Area School Board cast a 5-4 vote Thursday rejecting revisions to the district’s health and safety plan.
The revisions would have strengthened masking protocol and mandated that students and staff submit proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to unmask inside school buildings.
Voting against the revisions were directors John Rowe, Tera Unzicker-Fassero, Mary Brouse, Lisa Clark and Cory Heath, who cast the deciding vote.
Directors Erin Jablonski, Mary Ann Stanton, Virginia Zimmerman and Jordan Fetzer voted in favor.
The district will abide by its Health and Safety Plan adopted on July 15.
That plan, as it presently stands, allows any students, staff and visitors who are fully vaccinated to choose whether or not to mask. They won’t be required to provide proof that they’ve been vaccinated but will be asked to volunteer that information for contact tracing purposes.
Masks will be required for all students age 11 and younger since they’re ineligible for the vaccine. Masks are also required for all persons on school busses regardless of vaccination status, as mandated by federal orders for public transportation.
The proposed revisions would have mandated masks for all students through eighth grade, even those who are vaccinated. Proof of vaccination would have been required for all students, staff and visitors both for contact tracing and to unmask.
Universal masking would have been triggered should Union County reach the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19. Union County remains in the moderate level.
Directors engaged in a lengthy, thoughtful discussion along the lines of individual choice contrasted with the board’s responsibility to protect all individuals in district buildings. There were several shared concerns including the impact of quarantine on students’ academics and mental health, parents’ work schedules and the local workforce.
The revisions were proposed by district administrators following CDC’s updated guidance of July 27 that recommends all persons inside schools wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polichock said everyone should expect continued change as the pandemic continues and case counts rise nationwide.
“My personal feelings are very different from what as a school leader I need to do for this community,” Polinchock said of the proposed revisions that were ultimately turned down.
Heath advocated for allowing choice and said parents should be allowed to decide what’s best for their kids. Zimmerman countered that since they were dealing with communicable disease, the potential impacts on health extend far beyond one’s own front door.
“If the CDC’s not mandating (masks), I have a hard time taking it on as Lewisburg Area School District to mandate it,” Unzicker-Fassero said during a discussion about CDC’s “recommendations.”
Jablonski raised the issue of widespread contagion and how quarantining can force parents to seek extended time off from work to stay home with their child.
Rowe said COVID-19’s impact on physical health isn’t the only issue. He said the health of the whole person must be considered including mental health.