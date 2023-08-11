LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School Board Director Virginia Zimmerman submitted her resignation at Thursday night's public meeting.
Zimmerman, a professor of English at Bucknell University and children's author, has been a school board director since 2017. Her current term is set to end at the end of the calendar year.
"Because I will be working and living in London throughout the fall semester, I will not be able to attend meetings in person or participate virtually nor will I be able to keep abreast appropriately of the business of the board and the district," said Zimmerman. "Therefore I will be stepping down a few months prior to the end of my term."
Zimmerman said the board members work faithfully for the good of the Lewisburg community.
"Often what we do here seems unhistoric or goes unnoticed, but our work matters and makes a difference," she said. "I believe we have collectively made things not so ill for members of the community. I have been very proud to participate in that work."
Zimmerman thanked her colleagues on the board and administrators, saying it has been "truly a privilege" to work together.
Director Dr. Tera Unzicker-Fassero wished Zimmerman good luck.
"Thank you for your service," said Unzicker-Fassero. "I know you put in a lot of time and effort, blood, sweat and tears from when you were president and serving on the board. I appreciate getting to know you."
Board Vice President Cory Heath also thanked Zimmerman for her service.
"You'll be sorely missed," he said.
Heath said the board will receive information about filling Zimmerman's remaining term.
According to board policy, a vacancy must be filled in accordance with the School Code and Sunshine Act, by appointment by a majority vote of the remaining members of the board within 30 days of the occurrence of the vacancy.