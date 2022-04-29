LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg school board heard a presentation summarizing students' Keystone Exam results during its meeting Thursday.
Students who take the Algebra I Keystone Exam in the winter tend to score proficient or advanced proficient, according to the presentation.
It said there is an insufficient number of students who are non-white to make any generalizations about ethnicity and race relative to the assessment results.
Students who are economically disadvantaged perform below the overall student average and students who are not economically disadvantaged, the presentation said.
In the Biology and Literature Keystone Exams, students who are economically disadvantaged perform below the overall student average and students who are not economically disadvantaged.
“It is important to consider the impact of socio-economic status as this cuts across all other demographics,” the presentation noted.