Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 91F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.