Lewisburg Area School District faces a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of a student alleging extreme bullying at the district middle school caused the 14-year-old boy to suffer physical sickness and psychological torment.
The lawsuit alleges the student was repeatedly called a rapist and pedophile based on a rumor that spread through the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School. Numerous other students allegedly harassed the teen who was new to the school by calling him those names, whispering behind his back, side-eyeing him and purposefully avoiding him, the lawsuit states.
Kathleen Kurtz, the boy’s mother, and his stepfather, Robert Straub, filed the suit June 15. It accuses Lewisburg Area of violating Title IX by not providing a safe learning environment for the student and failing to address months-long sexual harassment by numerous other students. They’re represented by attorney Timothy Kolman of Kolman Law, Bucks County.
According to the lawsuit, the student was falsely accused of rape through an anonymous report through Pennsylvania’s ChildLine referral system. The lawsuit states that an investigation by Buffalo Valley Regional Police determined the allegations against the student were fabricated and baseless.
However, according to the lawsuit, the student was consistently harassed from November into May before the family removed the student in favor of home-schooling. A pediatrician excused the student from the final five weeks of the school year because of the toll on his physical and mental health, the lawsuit states.
According to the lawsuit, the teen told his mom and stepfather about the accusations on March 17, touching off a series of interactions with building principal George Drozin and acting principal Jeremiah Bennett and guidance staff as well as police officers.
The plaintiffs allege that after multiple attempts to resolve the situation through the district, district administrators and teachers failed the boy and never punished others for the alleged harassing behaviors.
According to the lawsuit, the teen said one student purposefully grabbed his broken collarbone — an injury from a dirt bike accident — and that another shoved a student into him to instigate a fight. The district reviewed video and said the incident didn’t play out as described by the student, according to the lawsuit.
The teen transitioned to home-schooling on May 14.