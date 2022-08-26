LEWISBURG — School board members approved a collective bargaining agreement on behalf the district with Lewisburg Area Education Association during its meeting Thursday night. The new agreement will run from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2027.
Both the association and district were able to quickly reach an agreement that met the goals of each group.
The agreement includes salary increases in each year of the agreement. The average salary increase over the four years is just under 3.1 percent. The new agreement maintains the qualified high deductible insurance plan with premium share increases totaling 2 percent.
Other changes in the new agreement included increases to extracurricular compensation, editorial updates to the grievance article and to bereavement leave and a commitment from both parties to annually review all insurance plans.
“The past few contracts have been very friendly,” said school board member Jordan Fetzer. “We've gotten to the point we can be open and honest with each other”
Board President Dr. Virginia Zimmerman and Vice President Cory Heath were the district's representatives for the collective bargaining agreement.
Fetzer said both sides were able to explain themselves in a respectful manner.
“It's never been nasty. It's been a very nice process,” said Fetzer.
In other business, the board approved an agreement with Southwoods Psychiatric Hospital. The agreement states the district can use Southwoods Psychiatric Hospital's services, formalities, and allows students the opportunity to use the facilities.
“We have agreements with almost every outside facility with child needs,” Fetzer said.
No new updates have taken place in the district’s search for a permanent superintendent to replace Dr. Jennifer Baugh. Assistant Superintendent Cathy Moser replaced Baugh on an interim capacity.
“The board's focus is on the school year and chaos and craziness of getting everything up and running,” Fetzer said. “We’re still confident in Mrs. Moser’s ability to launch the school year. We’re comfortable with the short term.”